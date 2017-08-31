App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Aug 31, 2017 09:01 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Expedia taps CFO Mark Okerstrom to replace Khosrowshahi as CEO

Expedia Inc on Wednesday named Mark Okerstrom as its new president and chief executive, replacing Dara Khosrowshahi who left the U.S. company to take the top job at Uber Technologies Inc.

Expedia taps CFO Mark Okerstrom to replace Khosrowshahi as CEO

Expedia Inc on Wednesday named Mark Okerstrom as its new president and chief executive, replacing Dara Khosrowshahi who left the U.S. travel-booking company to take the top job at car-ride provider Uber Technologies Inc.

Khosrowshahi, who led the parent of Expedia.com for 12 years, will remain a board member.

Okerstrom, who had been chief financial officer and executive vice president of operations for the last six years, was also named to the board, said the company, whose other websites include Hotels.com, Hotwire.com, Travelocity.com and Orbitz.com.

"There was no other candidate that the board considered," Expedia Chairman Barry Diller said in a statement.

Okerstrom was Khosrowshahi's "principal partner" in running Expedia, the company said. During Khosrowshahi's tenure, Expedia became the largest online travel agency by bookings and its stock price grew more than six-fold.

On a conference call with reporters on Wednesday, Okerstrom described Uber and Expedia as "complementary" businesses and hinted at a possible future partnership between the industry leaders.

"Given our close relationship, who knows? There's probably ways that we can work much more closely together than we ever have before," Okerstrom said.

"We now have a much closer tie to Uber than we've ever had before. And, yeah, sure, keep your eye out. Maybe there will be something that comes out."

Expedia shares edged up 0.2 percent in extended trading after closing 0.4 percent lower at $143.44.

tags #Business #World News

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.