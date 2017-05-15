App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
May 15, 2017 06:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Europeans snub trade text at China's Silk Road summit

Several European countries are refusing to sign a trade statement at China's Silk Road summit, a diplomat said today, dealing a setback to Beijing's efforts to gain full support for its initiative.

Europeans snub trade text at China's Silk Road summit

Several European countries are refusing to sign a trade statement at China's Silk Road summit, a diplomat said today, dealing a setback to Beijing's efforts to gain full support for its initiative.

France, Germany, Estonia, Greece, Portugal and Britain are among the European Union countries spurning the document, the diplomat told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Nearly 30 world leaders are taking part in the global summit on China's Silk Road plan, a huge infrastructure project which Beijing hopes will revive ancient trade routes from Asia to Europe and Africa.

The forum was to culminate today evening in a final communique from heads of state, with statements on topics spanning finance and relations between peoples.

The diplomat said all the European nations taking part in the summit's trade panel collectively decided to rebuff the text because they believe it does not sufficiently address European concerns surrounding transparency of public procurement and social and environmental standards.

China only presented the document to negotiators last week, telling them it could no longer be reworked, according to the official.

Beijing is seeking to cement its trade relations in Asia, Africa, and Europe through the summit, but some fear that these new Silk Roads serve the interests of Chinese exporters above all.

"It's very important for us and our companies that the calls for our projects under the Belt and Road initiative are transparent, that they are non-discriminatory, and that they comply with international standards," German Economic Minister Brigitte Zypries said at the trade panel yesterday.

"I think there is still room for improvement in this area.

tags #Business #World News

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.