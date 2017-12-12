App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Dec 12, 2017 08:22 AM IST | Source: PTI

European Union's big five criticise US tax plans, seek 'compromise'

The letter, signed by the British, French, German, Italian and Spanish finance ministers, warned that "certain less conventional international tax provisions could contravene" tax treaties and could have "a major distortive impact on international trade".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The finance ministers of the European Union's five biggest economies have written to their American counterpart to voice concerns over a US tax overhaul, saying Washington should adhere to "international obligations to which it has signed up".

The letter, signed by the British, French, German, Italian and Spanish finance ministers, warned that "certain less conventional international tax provisions could contravene" tax treaties and could have "a major distortive impact on international trade".

US Republicans in the House and Senate are working to come up with a final unified version of the reform that President Donald Trump can sign before the end of the year.

Both versions call for slashing taxes for corporations and business partnerships while eliminating many deductions for individuals.

related news

"While the establishment of a modern, competitive and robust tax system is one of the essential pillars of a state's sovereignty, it is important that the US government's rights over domestic tax policy be exercised in a way that adheres with international obligations to which it has signed up," the letter said yesterday.

Germany's Finance Minister Peter Altmaier, Britain's Philip Hammond, France's Bruno Le Maire, Italy's Pier Carlo Padoan and Spain's Cristobal Montoro told US Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin they remain "confident that you will find a wise and well-balanced compromise in your mission to create a modern and robust new US tax code".

The United States is Europe's biggest trade and investment partner.

A US Treasury spokesperson responded by saying: "We appreciate the views of the finance ministers. We are closely working with Congress as they finalise the legislation through the conference process."

Last Tuesday the 28 EU finance ministers, meeting in Brussels, has a preliminary discussion on the subject at France's request.

The Republicans' text calls for company tax to be dropped to 20 per cent from 35 per cent and would encourage US multinationals to repatriate their profits rather than enjoy preferential tax rates overseas.

tags #European Union #US tax #World News

most popular

Nearly 30 stocks where MFs raised stake more than doubled wealth in 2017; do you own any?

Nearly 30 stocks where MFs raised stake more than doubled wealth in 2017; do you own any?

ICICI Pru MF's Bharat 22 ETF saw redemption of over Rs 1,000 cr on first day of listing

ICICI Pru MF's Bharat 22 ETF saw redemption of over Rs 1,000 cr on first day of listing

New hydro power policy may ease repayment norms, ask states to buy 2.25% of demand

New hydro power policy may ease repayment norms, ask states to buy 2.25% of demand

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.