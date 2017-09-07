European hotel's bizarre way to help lonely customers

Moneycontrol News

There are people who love travelling solo and then there are people who frown upon the idea of it. As the situation may ever demand one might have to travel alone. However, if you are one from the latter category and find yourself in Belgium, there is a hotel which promises to help with your loneliness.

The Charleroi Airport Hotel in Charleroi, Belgium offers you to rent a fish for a few hours if you are “alone in your room and want company”. The initiative by the hotel has gone viral on the social media.



My friend is staying in a hotel in Belgium. They've offered her the option of renting a fish for the night, in case she's lonely. #noshit pic.twitter.com/DG74iRSfhY

— Michelle Cooke (@Mich_Cooke) September 2, 2017

Michelle Cooke from New Zealand tweeted alongside a picture of a fish: My friend is staying in a hotel in Belgium. They've offered her the option of renting a fish for the night, in case she's lonely.

Even on TripAdvisor, a travel planning website, people have written about it in the reviews:

Talking to The Independent, the manager of the hotel David Dillen said, “We started a few years ago. The idea was to surprise our guests, as we always try to do. It’s brilliant to see how people react to it. They smile, they take pictures to put on social media. We rent a few fish per week.”

“I can also tell you that we take very good care of our fish; they have been with us for over four years now, so if they were not taken care of they would have died a long time ago. They also have a big fish-tank in the housekeeping department, with a shelter, Oxygen and plants. When we think it’s necessary, we put them there for a few days,” he added.