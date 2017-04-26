ESPN to layoff 100 on-air talent: Source

App
Apr 26, 2017 10:44 PM IST | Source: Reuters

In a memo to employees on Wednesday, ESPN President John Skipper announced changes to ensure the company is quicker to respond to the changing viewing patterns of sports fans.

Walt Disney Co 's ESPN television unit is laying off about 10 percent of its 1,000 on-air staff, according to a source familiar with the situation.

In a memo to employees on Wednesday, ESPN President John Skipper announced changes to ensure the company is quicker to respond to the changing viewing patterns of sports fans.

â€œOur content strategy - primarily illustrated in recent months by melding distinct, personality-driven SportsCenter TV editions and digital-only efforts with our biggest sub-brand - still needs to go further, faster," Skipper wrote in the memo, reviewed by Reuters.

On top of the cuts to on-air talent, "a limited number of other positions will also be affected and a handful of new jobs will be posted to fill various needs," according to the memo.

