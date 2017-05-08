App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
May 08, 2017 04:06 PM IST

Emmanuel Macron to be inaugurated president on Sunday: Hollande

Hollande was speaking on the sidelines of a ceremony in Paris today the day after Macron, a pro-EU centrist, won a resounding victory over far-right rival Marine Le Pen.

Emmanuel Macron to be inaugurated president on Sunday: Hollande

Emmanuel Macron will be inaugurated as France's next leader on Sunday at the Elysee palace, outgoing President Francois Hollande told French television.

Hollande was speaking on the sidelines of a ceremony in Paris today the day after Macron, a pro-EU centrist, won a resounding victory over far-right rival Marine Le Pen.

