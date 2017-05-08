May 08, 2017 04:06 PM IST | Source: PTI
Emmanuel Macron to be inaugurated president on Sunday: Hollande
Hollande was speaking on the sidelines of a ceremony in Paris today the day after Macron, a pro-EU centrist, won a resounding victory over far-right rival Marine Le Pen.
Emmanuel Macron will be inaugurated as France's next leader on Sunday at the Elysee palace, outgoing President Francois Hollande told French television.Hollande was speaking on the sidelines of a ceremony in Paris today the day after Macron, a pro-EU centrist, won a resounding victory over far-right rival Marine Le Pen.