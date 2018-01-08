App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Jan 08, 2018 08:37 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Emerging markets pioneer Mark Mobius retires from Franklin Templeton

Mobius, hired by Sir John Templeton in 1987 to launch one of the first mutual funds dedicated to developing economies, ran the firm’s emerging markets team until 2016, when he passed on his role as chief investment officer to Stephen Dover.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Well-known emerging markets investor Mark Mobius will retire from Franklin Templeton Investments at the end of January, the investment fund said on Friday.

Mobius, hired by Sir John Templeton in 1987 to launch one of the first mutual funds dedicated to developing economies, ran the firm’s emerging markets team until 2016, when he passed on his role as chief investment officer to Stephen Dover.

As executive chairman of Templeton Emerging Markets Group (TEMG), he oversaw around $50 billion in investments and remained one of the best-known names in emerging market investment.

tags #Franklin Templeton Investments #mark mobius #World News

most popular

Market @ record highs! Top 10 stocks which could rally up to 100% in the next 12 months

Market @ record highs! Top 10 stocks which could rally up to 100% in the next 12 months

DuPont analysis: These 4 stocks gained over 500% in the last three years

DuPont analysis: These 4 stocks gained over 500% in the last three years

Don’t ignore these sectors; banks, pharma, telecom companies could see double-digit growth in 2018

Don’t ignore these sectors; banks, pharma, telecom companies could see double-digit growth in 2018

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.