Emails of Trump Jr could reveal the Russian role in US elections

Moneycontrol News

The release of the email transactions of Donald Trump Jr has opened a pandora's box revealing the influence that Russia had on the election of his father, Donald J Trump, to the White house.

The e-mail transactions on June 3, 2016 between Trump Jr and a business partner based in Russia make it clear that Trump junior was more than willing to take help of the Russian government in their campaign to smear Hillary Clinton.

The document "would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to your father,” read the email published by the New York Times.

Trump Jr's replied: "If it’s what you say, I love it especially later in the summer.”

This was followed by a large volume of messages and soon the intermediary, Rob Goldstone proposed a meeting between Trump Jr and a Russian government attorney. Not only did Trump Jr agreed to this proposition but also added that he will be probably accompanied by his brother-in-law and Paul Manafort, the campaign head. And as per NYT, the meeting did occur between Trump Jr and Natalia Veselnitskaya at the Trump Tower on June 9.

The issue of whether the Russian government had been involved with Trump's associates in manipulating last year’s presidential elections is already being investigated by the the Justice Department, the House and Senate Intelligence Committees. The US intelligence agencies have already said that the Kremlin had tried to manipulate the elections in favour of Trump.

Trump Jr tried to clarify the issue stating he would publish all accounts. In an interview with Sean Hannity of Fox News he acknowledged that he would have done things ``a little differently"and that ``..think that my sirens went [off] or my antenna went up ". The revelation could be highly damaging to the Trump administration, the extent of which is still to be known.