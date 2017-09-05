App
Sep 05, 2017 08:07 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Elon Musk believes Artificial Intelligence will be most likely cause of third world war

Musk, who has vocalized his fear of AI repeatedly, chimed in on the subject at 2:30 am local time on Monday, clearly showing that such a prospect is giving him sleepless nights.

Billionaire tech executive Elon Musk has once again made an ominous warning about artificial intelligence, this time suggesting that it could be the reason for a third world war.

His concerns were prompted by a statement made by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday in which he predicted that whoever takes the lead in AI will become the ruler of the world.

Read More: http://www.news18.com/news/world/elon-musk-believes-artificial-intelligence-will-be-most-likely-cause-of-third-world-war-1509247.html

tags #Elon Musk #Tesla #Vladimir Putin #World News #World War

