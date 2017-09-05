Elon Musk believes Artificial Intelligence will be most likely cause of third world war

Billionaire tech executive Elon Musk has once again made an ominous warning about artificial intelligence, this time suggesting that it could be the reason for a third world war.

His concerns were prompted by a statement made by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday in which he predicted that whoever takes the lead in AI will become the ruler of the world.

Musk, who has vocalized his fear of AI repeatedly, chimed in on the subject at 2:30 am local time on Monday, clearly showing that such a prospect is giving him sleepless nights.