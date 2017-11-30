App
Nov 30, 2017 05:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Elon Musk asks on Twitter: Why is there no Flat Mars Society!? Flat Earth Society responds

The Tesla chief while commenting on the images of Mars, sarcastically wondered why there are no groups claiming that the planet is flat like those claiming that the Earth is flat

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla is well known for his unconventional ideas and quirky comments on social media. However, the man planning to colonise Mars may have met his match in rapidly expanding Flat Earth Society.

Also Read: Flat-Earth believer to launch self into sky to gather evidence that earth is actually flat

The intriguing event took place on Tuesday after Elon Musk posted a tweet. The Tesla chief while commenting on the images of Mars, sarcastically wondered why there are no groups claiming the planet is flat like those claiming that Earth is flat.

“Why is there no Flat Mars Society!?” he tweeted.

Though a lot of people responded to Elon Musk, there was one tweet that was worth noting. The Flat Earth Society responded through its verified Twitter account. It said that by observing the red planet it could be understood that its shape is round and not flat. “Hi Elon, thanks for the question. Unlike the Earth, Mars has been observed to be round. We hope you have a fantastic day!” read the tweet.

The hilarious reply soon met with responses from many Twitter users. Many were not amused by what they saw as an obvious case of double standards from the part of the flat earth believers. The flat earth groups have traditionally disregarded numerous scientific proofs and observations that prove that the Earth is sphere-shaped by terming them all as fake.

“Did you mean a sphere? It's hard to debunk science without science,” tweeted one person aimed at taking a dig at the newly found love towards science by flat earth supporters. Another person tweeted that the society’s members will likely ‘drop their membership in the Flat Earth Society once they arrive on Mars.’

The idea that the planet is not sphere-shaped but flat is gaining a surprisingly large number of followers in the recent past. The supporters of this view recently made headlines after they organised the first ever conference of Flat Earth believers in the US where people paid as much as Rs 16,000 for a seat.

