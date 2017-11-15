App
Nov 13, 2017 12:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India's success in Aadhaar implementation urges Morocco to follow suit

The economy sent a high-level delegation for 10 days, led by their Interior Minister Noureddine Boutayeb, to study the process.

Moneycontrol News

Moneycontrol News

Second largest African economy Morocco is eager to use India’s success in implementing Aadhaar as an example to replicate the biometric-based identity in their economy, reports the Economic Times

The 10-day-tour ended on November 6, where the delegation studied the Indian experience of Aadhaar, the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & System (CCTNS), and the benefits attached with such as DBT, Gas Subsidy and Digitised Banking Systems.

The paper was informed that the delegation had spoken with MoS for home Kiren Rijiju, among others, where Boutayeb praised India for implementing Aadhaar in a short span of time despite coming from diverse cultures and having a large population.

Boutayeb said Morocco is also in the process of implementing programmes based on India's socioeconomic model. He said the delegation's aim is to learn how India developed with the socioeconomic reforms initiated by the Modi government.

According to officials, Boutayeb told Rijiju that Morocco is now a key counter-terror and deradicalisation partner for Delhi in North Africa and that Morroco is willing to share their experiences with India regarding this.

The two ministers are stepping up the counter-terror partnership, according to the report.

