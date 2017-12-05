App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorldEconomy
Dec 05, 2017 06:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

1% of world GDP to be spent on air transport next year: IATA

With rising air passenger numbers, as much as 1 percent of the global GDP — translating into USD 861 billion — is projected to be spent on air transport in 2018, according to IATA.

With rising air passenger numbers, as much as 1 percent of the global GDP — translating into USD 861 billion — is projected to be spent on air transport in 2018, according to IATA.

The global airlines grouping also said that economic development worldwide is getting a significant boost from air transport.

"New destinations are forecast to rise next year, with frequencies up too; both boosting consumer benefits. We expect 1 percent of world GDP to be spent on air transport in 2018, totalling USD 861 billion," IATA said.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) represents around 275 airlines comprising 83 percent of global air traffic.

Noting that governments have substantially gained from the airline industry's good performance, the grouping said airlines and customers are forecast to generate USD 136 billion in tax revenues next year.

"That is the equivalent of 45 percent of the industry's GVA (Gross Value Added, which is the firm-level equivalent of GDP), paid to governments in payroll, social security, corporate and product taxes," it said.

Besides, IATA expects the value of international trade shipped by air next year to be USD 6.2 trillion while tourists travelling by air in 2018 are anticipated to spend USD 776 billion.

"The number of scheduled aircraft departures is forecast to exceed more than 38 million next year. That's an average of 73 aircraft departing each minute of 2018," it added.

tags #Economy #World News

most popular

Shalby Hospitals IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Shalby Hospitals IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Top 15 unloved stocks on D-Street rose up to 38%; are you ignoring them too?

Top 15 unloved stocks on D-Street rose up to 38%; are you ignoring them too?

Salil Parekh takes charge: Will he continue with Vishal Sikka's vision for Infosys?

Salil Parekh takes charge: Will he continue with Vishal Sikka's vision for Infosys?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.