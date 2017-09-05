App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Sep 05, 2017 03:26 PM IST | Source: Reuters

ECB says investors must share burden of any bank rescue

“A substantial private sector burden-sharing is a non-negotiable prerequisite prior to public funds being touched,” Pentti Hakkarainen, a member of the supervisory board of the ECB, told a conference.

ECB says investors must share burden of any bank rescue

Private investors must share the burden of any bank rescue, a senior European Central Bank supervisor said on Tuesday, calling for subjecting the sector to “market discipline”.


“A substantial private sector burden-sharing is a non-negotiable prerequisite prior to public funds being touched,” Pentti Hakkarainen, a member of the supervisory board of the ECB, told a conference.

“In regulating and supervising financial institutions, we should still make space for market forces and market discipline to act,” he added.

tags #ECB #uropean Central Bank #World News

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.