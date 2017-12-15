Dubai opens one of its kind Rs 70 crore hospital just for camels

The desert wonder of Dubai is home to some of the most unique places on the planet. One such place is the one of its kind camel hospital situated in the Marmoum area. The hospital which cost approximately Rs 70 crore to build had a grand official opening a few days back.

As per the report in The National, the hospital which had a 'soft opening' last year is the modified and advanced version of the older camel hospital that had existed in the desert city over two decades back. The all-new advanced facility that could treat up to 20 camels at one time had earlier made headlines after a picture of a camel getting treated at its surgery room started circulating across the globe. It has also got several visitors including Mohammed bin Rashid, the ruler of Dubai.

It is not very surprising that such an advanced facility has been set up for camels in Dubai especially as it holds a cultural significance in the Arab peninsula. The breeding and maintenance of camels are given high priority in the region and owning camels is seen as a matter of pride.

“We found that we must care for camels not only by breeding and raising them but also by being able to medically treat them,” said Mohamed Al Bulooshi, the hospital’s director.

The facility is served by a team of international veterinarians and has several unique facilities including a race track, surgery facility, x-ray, and ultrasound. It also comes with a special VIP room, where owners can sit and watch the surgery process being conducted on their beloved pets.

Besides providing excellent treatment, the hospital is also aiming to develop new and unique methods to treat the gentle giants. “A lot of the surgeries we’ll be doing will be new to the camel… the camel industry is an evolving industry and we’re very much marrying the old ways with the state of the art technology,” said the head surgeon Dr. Cedric Chan who was quoted in the report.