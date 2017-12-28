App
Dec 28, 2017 01:29 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Dubai-based private equity business launches $250 million healthcare fund

The company plans to make the investments over the next two years, with the first deal scheduled to close in the second half of 2018, said Charles Floe, operating partner.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

TVM Capital Healthcare Partners, a Dubai-based private equity business, has launched a $250 million fund to invest in areas ranging from cancer to pharmaceuticals in markets including the Gulf, Turkey, Egypt, India and Singapore, a senior executive told Reuters.

TVM Capital Healthcare has targeted markets it thinks offer accelerated growth in healthcare development and spending, underpinned by some of the fastest growing economies.

Â Â Â  "We think this is a fantasticÂ time to invest as over the next four to six yearsÂ we see the macro environment for healthcare in our chosen target markets as very positive and with relative stability in regulations and geopolitics, the opportunities we see in the healthcare industry will play themselves out," he said.

TVM Capital Healthcare has to date led investments close to $150 million, mainly in the Gulf, in areas including long-term care, rehabilitation, home care, fertility treatment and medical devices.

The new fund will aim to deploy the capital, which it plans to raise from globalÂ and regional investors, through 10 to 12 investments in areas including cancer, mental health, metabolic diseases, diagnostics, pharmaceuticals and laboratories, said Floe.

