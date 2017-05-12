Donald Trump will not rush US climate policy review: Rex Tillerson

President Donald Trump will not rush his review of US climate change policy and will do what is best for the United States, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said today.

Tillerson is hosting the Arctic Council, where many delegates from some of the countries most affected by global warming were hoping for a renewed US commitment to reduce emissions.

"In the United States, we are currently reviewing several important policies, including how the Trump administration will approach the issue of climate change," Tillerson said.

"We are appreciative that each of you has an important point of view, and you should know that we are taking the time to understand your concerns," he promised.

"We're not going to rush to make a decision. We're going to work to make the right decision for the United States."