Nov 21, 2017 12:16 PM IST

Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin to talk over phone on Tuesday after Assad's visit to Russia: Report

Putin was paid a rare visit by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Monday. Greeting Assad at his Black Sea residence of Sochi, Putin said he would follow up the meeting with telephone calls to Trump and to Middle Eastern leaders including the Emir of Qatar.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a telephone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday, the Interfax news agency cited the Kremlin as saying.

