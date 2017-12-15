Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin talk over phone

US President Donald Trump with Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, right, speaks during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Meeting Room of the White House in Washington. (PTI)

US President Donald Trump spoke with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin over the phone today, the White House said.

"President Trump spoke with Putin earlier today and a read out will be sent later tonight," White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.

No other details were immediately available.

The phone call between the two leaders came after Putin's annual press conference in which he praised Trump.

Citing the markets and consumer confidence, Putin said Trump had "some quite serious achievements" to his credit in the short time that he has been the president of the United States.