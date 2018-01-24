Donald Trump to meet May, Netanyahu and other world leaders in Davos

United States President Donald Trump would meet leaders from Britain, Israel and other countries to discuss security issues, including North Korea, the ISIS, the Middle East and Iran, at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, the White House said on Wednesday.

He will use his time to discuss national security issues, including the international effort to denuclearise the Korean Peninsula and our coalition to defeat ISIS, National Security Advisor Lt Gen H R McMaster told reporters at a press conference here.

"The president would also discuss our efforts to counter Iran's destructive agenda to perpetuate violence across the greater Middle East, as well as Iran's ballistic missile activity and the fundamental flaws in the Iran nuclear deal," he said.

Trump departs for Davos on Wednesday and is scheduled to address the World Economic Forum meeting on Friday.

On Thursday, he will meet with British Prime Minister Theresa May to discuss Syria conflict, Iran's destabilising behavior, ways to address shortcomings in the Iran nuclear deal, and their shared goal of denuclearising the Korean Peninsula, McMaster said.

Trump will also meet with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to reiterate America's commitment to Jerusalem and efforts to reduce Iran's influence in the Middle East.

On Friday, he will meet with President Kagame of Rwanda, who is currently the chairman of the African Union, to reaffirm the US-Africa relationship and discuss shared priorities, including trade and security, McMaster said.

"Our interests overlap in encouraging American investment in Africa, and African investment in the United States. The President and Administrator Green have laid out a very clear vision for how we want to evolve our economic relationships and our development initiatives in Africa, in particular in the National Security Strategy," he said.

Trump will also meet with his Switzerland counterpart to discuss bilateral investment, economic growth and innovation.

"In all of his meetings, the President hopes to increase economic opportunities for the American people, to build partnership, to address common security goals and to find new ways of reforming international and regional organisations to make them more effective and more accountable," McMaster said.