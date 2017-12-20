App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Dec 20, 2017 08:47 AM IST | Source: PTI

Donald Trump, Theresa May discuss next steps in forging peace in Middle East

"The President and Prime Minister discussed next steps in forging peace in the Middle East. Both leaders also emphasised the urgency of addressing the humanitarian crisis in Yemen," the White House said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May spoke over phone in which they discussed next steps in forging peace in the Middle East, the White House has said.

"The President and Prime Minister discussed next steps in forging peace in the Middle East. Both leaders also emphasised the urgency of addressing the humanitarian crisis in Yemen," the White House said.

Trump congratulated May on the decision by European Union leaders to move to the second phase of the Brexit negotiations.

During the call, the two leaders exchanged holiday greetings and warm wishes for Christmas and the New Year.

"The Prime Minister (May) offered her condolences for the tragic train accident in Washington State," the White House said.

tags #Donald Trump #Middle East #Theresa May #World News

most popular

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.