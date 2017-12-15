App
Dec 15, 2017 08:35 AM IST | Source: PTI

Donald Trump thanks Putin for praising US' economic performance

The phone call between the two leaders came after Putin’s annual press conference in which he praised Trump.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
US President Donald Trump with Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, right, speaks during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Meeting Room of the White House in Washington. (PTI)
US President Donald Trump with Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, right, speaks during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Meeting Room of the White House in Washington. (PTI)

US President Donald Trump today thanked his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin over the phone for "acknowledging America's strong economic performance", the White House said.

The phone call between the two leaders came after Putin’s annual press conference in which he praised Trump.

"President Trump thanked President Putin for acknowledging America's strong economic performance in his annual press conference," the White House said in a readout of the call.

During the phone call, the two presidents also discussed working together to resolve the "very dangerous" situation in North Korea, the White House said.

Citing the markets and consumer confidence, Putin said Trump had "some quite serious achievements" to his credit in the short time that he has been the president of the United States.

