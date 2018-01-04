App
Jan 04, 2018 08:15 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Donald Trump, Senate Republicans to discuss immigration, other issues on Thursday

The White House gatherings follow a meeting on Wednesday in which Republican and Democratic congressional leaders and White House officials discussed government funding issues ahead of a Jan. 19 deadline.

Reuters

US President Donald Trump will hold two separate meetings with Senate Republicans on Thursday, one on immigration and the other on 2018 legislative priorities, the White House said on Wednesday.

The White House gatherings follow a meeting on Wednesday in which Republican and Democratic congressional leaders and White House officials discussed government funding issues ahead of a Jan. 19 deadline.

