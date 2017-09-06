App
Sep 06, 2017 08:11 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Donald Trump says vital to reduce tax burden on people and companies

"It is vital that we reduce the crushing tax burden on our companies and on our workers," Trump said as he met at the White House with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan and other Republican leaders.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday urged leaders of the U.S. Congress to make a big push on tax reform with tax cuts on individuals and companies and tax breaks for businesses to bring back profits from overseas.

"It is vital that we reduce the crushing tax burden on our companies and on our workers," Trump said as he met at the White House with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan and other Republican leaders.

