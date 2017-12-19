App
Dec 18, 2017 09:16 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Donald Trump says not considering firing US special counsel Mueller

Democratic lawmakers in recent days have expressed concern that Trump might fire Mueller, who is investigating allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and whether Trump or anyone on his team colluded with Moscow. Russia denies meddling in the election and Trump has denied any collusion.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
US President Donald Trump with Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, right, speaks during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Meeting Room of the White House in Washington. (PTI)
US President Donald Trump with Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, right, speaks during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Meeting Room of the White House in Washington. (PTI)

President Donald Trump, when asked on Sunday if he was considering firing U.S. special counsel Robert Mueller, told reporters, "No. I'm not."

