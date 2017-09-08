App
Sep 08, 2017 09:07 AM IST | Source: PTI

Donald Trump says military action against North Korea 'not inevitable'

Speaking in a White House news conference along with the premier of Kuwait, the president said, "Military action would certainly be an option. Is it inevitable? Nothing's inevitable."

US President Donald Trump said that military action against a defiant North Korea after its recent powerful nuclear test was "not inevitable."

Speaking in a White House news conference along with the premier of Kuwait, the president said, "Military action would certainly be an option. Is it inevitable? Nothing's inevitable."

"It would be great if something else could be worked out," he said, while adding that if it comes to military action, "It will be a very sad day for North Korea.

