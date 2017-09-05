App
Sep 05, 2017 08:30 AM IST | Source: PTI

Donald Trump, Moon Jae-In agree to end limits on payload of South Korean missiles

US President Donald Trump and South Korea's leader Moon Jae-In agreed to remove limits on the payload of the South's missiles, Seoul's presidential office said, as the UN Security Council met to discuss a response to Pyongyang's sixth and most powerful nuclear test.

The two leaders in a phone call "agreed to lift the cap on missile payload of South Korea as an effective countermeasure" against Pyongyang's test on Sunday of what it described as a hydrogen bomb designed for a long-range missile, the presidential office said in a statement.

Seoul was perviously restricted to a maximum warhead weight of 500 kilogrammes (1100 pounds) on its ballistic missiles, according to a bilateral agreement with the United States.

tags #Donald Trump #Moon Jae-In #South Korea #World News

