Donald Trump hopes to have good ties with Russia

US President Donald Trump has said that he hopes to have a good relationship with Russia and that it could prove to be a good step towards world peace.

"I hope that we do have good relations with Russia. I say it loud and clear, I've been saying it for years. I think it's a good thing if we have great relationships, or at least good relationships with Russia," Trump told reporters at a joint news conference with his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto yesterday.

"That's very important, and I believe someday that will happen. It's (Russia) a big country, it's a nuclear country, it's a country that we should get along with, and I think we will eventually get along with Russia," he said in response to a question.

Talking about Finland, Trump said, "Finland has been free of Russia, just about one of the few countries in the region that has been for 100 years. Russia has a lot of respect for Finland, so that's always good. But I think Finland is doing fine with Russia."

The US president hoped that the United States will someday be able to have a very good relationship with Russia.

"I think that's very good for world peace and for other things," he added.

Niinisto said he discussed issued related to Russia with Trump.

"We did discuss about Russia. In NATO meeting, a year ago approximately, it was stated by all NATO countries that with Russia you have to be deterrence, but you have to exercise dialogue too. These two-way elements have to be there," he said.

Talking about Afghanistan, Trump said the war-torn country has become a "modern-day frontier" between barbarism and civilisations and praised Finland for its efforts in the war against terrorism.

"Finland makes important contributions to the coalition and its efforts in Afghanistan, and has troops on the ground in Iraq training Iraqi soldiers.

"In Afghanistan, Finland provides troops and financial contributions to support the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces on a modern-day frontier between barbarism and civilisation," Trump said.

"That's what you have -- it's barbarism versus civilisation. We are particularly grateful to the Finnish citizens who have sacrificed for our mutual security," he said.

Niinisto said his country remains committed to supporting Afghanistan in its fight against terrorism.

"We are a dedicated member of the global coalition against ISIS. I want to underline that Finland has been involved from the very beginning to all the attempts to solve the situation in Afghanistan," he said.

Niinisto said all possible ways need to be tried to solve the situation in Afghanistan.

"It has been ongoing quite a long time, for decades. But to solve it by negotiations, surely you have to have full respect to the one you negotiate, and to also full believe that what is negotiated is also fulfilled. These elements have to be all the time present when you discuss with whichever party in Afghanistan," he said in response to a question.