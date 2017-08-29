Donald Trump hints at NAFTA withdrawal, says Mexico will pay for wall

President Donald Trump has reaffirmed his commitment to build a wall along the southern border of the US, saying it is badly needed and Mexico will eventually pay for it.

"We need the wall. It's imperative. We may fund it through the United States. But ultimately, Mexico will pay for the wall," he told reporters at the White House yesterday.

Referring to the North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), the president said it is one of the worst trade deals.

"...it's one of the great deals of all time for them (Mexico). One of the worst trade deals ever signed. NAFTA is one of the worst trade deals ever signed at anytime, anywhere in the world," Trump said.

"And I can understand why Mexico is being difficult because why wouldn't they be? they've had it their way," he added.

NAFTA is an agreement signed by Canada, Mexico and the US to create a trilateral trade bloc in North America.

Trump insisted that Mexico will pay for the wall, even though it is through a reimbursement.

"Mexico will pay for the wall. It may be through a reimbursement. We need the wall very badly. As you know, Mexico has a tremendous crime problem, tremendous, one of the number two or three in the world. And that's another reason we need it," he said.

"Just to add on, tremendous drugs are pouring into the United States at levels that nobody has ever seen before. This happened over the last three to four years in particular. The wall will stop much of the drugs from pouring into this country and poisoning our youth," he added.

"We're in the process of renegotiating the (NAFTA) deal. I believe that you will probably have to at least start the termination process before a fair deal could be arrived at because it's been a one-sided deal," Trump said.

This includes Canada also, he noted, saying American workers have lost their jobs due to the deal which has been one-sided for Canada and Mexico.

"The United States' workers, all of these incredible people who have lost their jobs because of NAFTA, they're not going to be suffering any longer. It's been unfair for too long," the US president said.

"So we will build the wall, and we will stop a lot of things, including the drugs are pouring in at levels like nobody has ever seen. We'll be able to stop them once the wall is up," he added.