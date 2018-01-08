App
Jan 08, 2018 10:08 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Donald Trump, Emmanuel Macron discuss North Korea, Iran: White House

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke on Saturday, the White House said on Sunday, and Trump provided Macron with an update on developments on the Korean Peninsula and the two discussed demonstrations in Iran.

The White House said the conversation was intended "to underscore" U.S., South Korean and international resolve to achieve the complete denuclearization of North Korea.

"The Presidents also agreed that the widespread demonstrations in Iran were a sign of the Iranian regime's failure to serve its people's needs by instead diverting the nation's wealth to fund terrorism and militancy abroad," the White House said in a statement.

tags #Donald Trump #Emmanuel Macron #Iran #North Korea #White House #World News

