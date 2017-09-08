App
Sep 08, 2017 02:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Donald Trump does not rule out military action against North Korea

Tensions have dramatically risen on the Korean peninsula after North Korea on Sunday conducted its biggest nuclear test, which its state-run KCNA news agency described it as a hydrogen bomb.

US President Donald Trump said military action against a defiant North Korea is certainly an option, but hoped that he does not have to use it.

"Military action would certainly be an option. Is it inevitable?  Nothing is inevitable. It would be great if something else could be worked out," he told reporters at a news conference with the Kuwait's Emir Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah yesterday.

"We would have to look at all the details, all of the facts. But we've had presidents for 25 years now, they've been talking, talking, and the day after an agreement is reached, new work begins in North Korea, continuation on nuclear. So, I would prefer not going the route of the military, but it's something certainly that could happen," Trump said in response to a question.

Pyongyang in July conducted two long-range ballistic missile launches, followed by a medium-range over Japan, a US ally, in August. The US has responded to meet the challenge with "fire and fury".

Stressing that the US military is now stronger than ever, Trump said, "Hopefully we're not going to have to use it on North Korea. If we do use it on North Korea, it will be a very sad day for North Korea".

"I'm not negotiating with you. Maybe we’ll have a chance to negotiate with somebody else, but I don't put my negotiations on the table. Unlike past administrations, I don't talk about them. But I can tell you that North Korea is behaving badly, and it's got to stop," he said.

tags #Donald Trump #North Korea #World News

