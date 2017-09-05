Donald Trump discusses North Korea threat with leaders of Germany, S Korea, Japan

US President Donald Trump today discussed with leaders of Germany, South Korea and Japan the "reckless and dangerous behaviour" of North Korea and reaffirmed the importance of close coordination on the issue at the UN.

On Sunday, North Korea said it detonated a hydrogen bomb designed for a long-range missile and called its sixth and most powerful nuclear test a "perfect success", sparking world condemnation and promises of tougher US sanctions.

In a separate phone call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, South Korea President Moon Jae-In and Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Trump underscored the need to give a coordinated response to North Korea.

"The two leaders (Trump and Merkel) condemned North Korea's continued reckless and dangerous behavior and reaffirmed the importance of close coordination at the UN. President Trump noted that this latest provocation only serves to increase the international community's resolve to counter North Korea's prohibited activities," the White House said in a read out of the call.

"All options to address the North Korean threat are on the table," the White House said.

In a separate phone call, Trump and Moon "underscored the grave threat" that North Korea's latest provocation poses to the entire world.

The two leaders agreed to maximize pressure on North Korea using all means at their disposal.

They also pledged to strengthen joint military capabilities.

"President Trump gave his in-principle approval to South Korea's initiative to lift restrictions on their missile payload capabilities. President Trump also provided his conceptual approval for the purchase of many billions of dollars’ worth of military weapons and equipment from the United States by South Korea," the White House said.

In another phone call with Abe, the two leaders condemned North Korea's continued destabilising and provocative actions.

They confirmed the two countries' ironclad mutual defence commitments, and pledged to continue close cooperation.

"President Trump reaffirmed the commitment of the United States to defending our homeland, territories, and allies using the full range of diplomatic, conventional, and nuclear capabilities at our disposal," the White House said.