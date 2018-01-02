App
Jan 02, 2018 06:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Donald Trump denounces 'brutal and corrupt' Iranian regime

The latest violence came despite Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's vow that the nation would deal with "rioters and lawbreakers".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

President Donald Trump praised Iranian protesters today for acting against Tehran's "brutal and corrupt" regime after days of unrest that have seen 21 people killed and hundreds arrested.

"The people of Iran are finally acting against the brutal and corrupt Iranian regime," Trump tweeted, a day after calling for regime change in the Islamic republic.

"All of the money that President Obama so foolishly gave them went into terrorism and into their 'pockets.' The people have little food, big inflation and no human rights. The US is watching!".

