Sep 11, 2017 08:17 AM IST | Source: PTI

Donald Trump approves emergency federal aid for Florida

The federal funding includes "grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster," the White House said yesterday.

Donald Trump approves emergency federal aid for Florida

US President Donald Trump has approved Florida's request for emergency federal aid to help with the recovery from destructive Hurricane Irma.

The federal funding includes "grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster," the White House said yesterday.

tags #Donald Trump #federal aid #Florida #World News

