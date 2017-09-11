Sep 11, 2017 08:17 AM IST | Source: PTI
Donald Trump approves emergency federal aid for Florida
The federal funding includes "grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster," the White House said yesterday.
