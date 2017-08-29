Doklam stand-off ends; Chinese 'continue to patrol'

Moneycontrol News

The Ministry of External Affairs today issued a press statement on its website announcing India and China had agreed to an 'expeditious disengagement of border personnel at faceoff site in Doklam.'

The Chinese foreign ministry, however, maintain that while India was withdrawing its troops, they will continue to patrol in the Doklam area.

Speaking at a daily news briefing, Chinese ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Chinese troops would continue to patrol the disputed Doklam region.

The Indian announcement comes after two months of standoff between India and China, during which they kept diplomatic channels open ever since China encroahced upon the tri-junciton area in Bhutan on June 16. It suggests that both the countries are pulling out their border troops.



China, India agree to end over 2-month-long standoff in #Doklam; China confirms India has withdrawn its troops pic.twitter.com/Kwr6pFi2PN

— People's Daily,China (@PDChina) August 28, 2017

The recent tweets shared by People's Daily, one of the biggest newspaper groups in China, 'confirm' the withdrawal of only Indian troops.



#UPDATE: India has pulled back all border personnel and equipment from the border standoff site at Doklam as of Monday afternoon: Chinese FM pic.twitter.com/nTbHO6cu9y — People's Daily,China (@PDChina) August 28, 2017

