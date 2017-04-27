App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Apr 27, 2017 06:55 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Deutsche Bank Q1 profit surges on debt trading

Deutsche Bank more than doubled its first-quarter net profit to 575 million euros (USD 627 million), benefiting from lower legal costs for past misdeeds and a rebound in debt trading.

Deutsche Bank Q1 profit surges on debt trading

Deutsche Bank more than doubled its first-quarter net profit to 575 million euros (USD 627 million), benefiting from lower legal costs for past misdeeds and a rebound in debt trading.

Germany's flagship lender beat expectations of analysts who had expected the bank to post a first-quarter net profit of 522 million euros.

"Client engagement is strong, asset flows are returning across the bank and activity is picking up. Our cost-cutting efforts are starting to pay off, while we have reduced complexity significantly," Chief Executive John Cryan said in a statement on Thursday.

The bank's litigation reserves decreased to 3.2 billion euros in the quarter, after it had booked record fourth-quarter sums for settlements such as over the sale of toxic mortgages and sham Russian trades.

Provisions for possible future legal action were flat at 2.4 billion euros.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Federal Reserve fined Deutsche Bank USD 157 million for violating foreign exchange rules and running afoul of the so-called Volcker Rule on speculative investments, leaving a probe into sanctions violations as the only large remaining litigation issue.

Revenues at Deutsche Bank's cash-cow bond-trading division were up 11 percent in the quarter as it benefited from a surge in trading across interest rate products, commodities and foreign exchange (FICC), while sales were down 10 percent in equity trading.

Total revenues were down 9 percent at 7.3 billion euros in the quarter.

The bank's core tier 1 equity ratio rose to 14.1 percent from 10.7 percent a year earlier, strengthened by an USD 8.5 billion cash call earlier this month.

 

tags #World News

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.