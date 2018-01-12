App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Jan 12, 2018 07:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Deepening of ties in trade, defence will be on table during Israeli PM's visit

The Israeli Ambassador to India Daniel Carmon today down played India's stand at the UN General Assembly over the US decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in place of Tel Aviv, saying New Delhi's view "cannot influence" Indo-Israel ties.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem. (REUTERS)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem. (REUTERS)

The deepening of ties in vital areas of trade and defence, including a possible signing of a multi- million dollar Israeli anti-tank missile deal, are on the table during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visit, which comes days after India voted against Israel at the UN on the Jerusalem issue.

The Israeli Ambassador to India Daniel Carmon today down played India's stand at the UN General Assembly over the US decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in place of Tel Aviv, saying New Delhi's view "cannot influence" Indo-Israel ties.

"I don't think it can influence the relationship. The relationship is much stronger than the one vote here and there," Carmon said, but maintained that it was "not a happy" situation when members of the international community did not vote in favour on the issue at the UN.

The envoy also said that sometimes India comes with a request (at the UN) and sometimes Israel does.

related news

"We cannot always fulfil those requests and this is why we are two different countries," he told reporters here.

India had last month joined 127 other countries to vote in the UNGA in favour of a resolution opposing the recent decision of US President Donald Trump to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Ahead of the visit, Netanyahu had said, "Well I would have preferred a different vote to be frank, but I don't think it materially changes the tremendous flowering of relations between India and Israel."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the Jewish state in July last year, becoming the first Indian premier to do so.

Netanyahu will be in India on a six-day visit from January 14, during which he will hold comprehensive talks with Modi. The prime minister will also host a private dinner for the Israeli leader.

During his stay, he will also visit Gujarat and Mumbai.

Without confirming whether an agreement for Israeli Spike missiles will be signed during Netanyahu's visit, Carmon said the Spike project is an example of "Israel engaging in Make in India" because it can be implemented through partnership between an Israeli company and Indian firm.

In November, the defence ministry had decided to retract from the process to acquire a batch of Spike missiles from Israeli firm Rafael Advanced Defence Systems.

Now, it is learnt that the government is considering buying the missiles through government-to-government route.

The envoy also referred to the personal equation between Modi and Natenyahu.

He said the Indian prime minister will host Netanyahu in his home state and termed it as an "important gesture".

On the strong bond between the two leaders which was driving the current Indo-Israeli ties, Carmon said the relationship between India and Israel is an "all-weather friendship".

He also said in the case of Justice Dalveer Bhandari at the International Court of Justice, Israel not only supported the Indian candidate but it adopted, with four more countries, along with India, Bhandari's candidature.

"Since we talk about democracies, similar values, similar challenges..., the relationship is so strong between both the countries that our feeling is (that) nothing can reverse it," he said.

Touching upon the trade and business aspects of Netanyahu's visit, Carmon said a 130-strong delegation of businessmen involved in technologies related to agriculture, water, cyber, defence industries, food processing, will accompany the Israeli leader.

Carmon said 11-year Moshe Holtzberg will also accompany Netanyahu and participate in a function at the Chabad House in Mumbai.

Moshe's parents were killed in the 26/11 terror attack at the Chabad House.

tags #Current Affairs #Politics #world

most popular

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.