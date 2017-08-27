DATA STORY: The world seems to be winning the fight against hunger

Sumit Kumar

Moneycontrol News

The United Nations says "hunger is the world's greatest solvable problem". Despite this, there are about one in nine people (or about 795 million people) worldwide that do not have enough to eat, according to the UN World Food Programme.

Has the world done enough to stop people going hungry around the globe?

Data compiled by Statista in collaboration with German news magazine Der Spiegel indicates that we have.

In fact, since the 1990s, the current figure of 795 million hungry people worldwide has shrunk by 216 million.

Widespread famines are the biggest cause of hunger around the world. India has had its share in the past. The Bengal famine in 1943 left about seven million people dead.

In modern times, such a disaster, though not of that big a scale, occurred in Somalia in 2011 that usurped about 250,000 lives - almost five percent of the country’s population. Since 1920 about 70 million people have died because of famines.

Source: Statista

However, if we go by the data, between 1920 and 1970 about 529 out of 100,000 people worldwide died in famines per decade on average. In contrast, during the 2000s the number of deaths due to famines out of 100,000 people reduces to just three.

Hunger aside, malnourishment is the next step that bothers economists and world leaders alike while making policies but the numbers say that though we have a long way to go, the world is doing better on that parameter as well.

Online publication Our World in Data, a University of Oxford's project, states that the world has also improved on food supply in kilocalories per head per day.

Despite rising population on planet earth, there is also more food available per capita than before.

In perspective, we may be solving the world hunger problem but the numbers illustrate a world view and not region wise prevalence of hunger.

While Western countries have certainly almost tackled the hunger problem in the post-industrialisation era, countries in the developing world still see hunger as their biggest challenges.