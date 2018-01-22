DATA STORY: Democracy faced its most serious crisis in decades in 2017

Democracy faced its most serious crisis in decades in 2017 as 71 countries suffered net decline and only 35 registered gain in political rights and civil liberties, the Freedom in the World 2018 report published by an independent watchdog organisation Freedom House said.

The report which assesses freedom in 195 countries or territories, states 88 countries as ‘free’, 58 as ‘partly free’ and 49 as ‘not free’ in 2017. It adds that this year marks the 12th consecutive year of decline in global freedom.

“Political rights and civil liberties around the world deteriorated to their lowest point in more than a decade in 2017, extending a period characterised by emboldened autocrats, beleaguered democracies, and the United States’ withdrawal from its leadership role in the global struggle for human freedom,” Michael Abramowitz, the president of the Freedom House said. The report marks battered and weakened democracies like the US, Germany, the Netherlands and increased internal oppression in autocracies such as China and Russia major causes for the decline.

Countries like Gabon, Tunisia, Congo, Turkey, Maldives, and Hungary saw largest declines in 2017, though they were not the worst performers in the index. Embattled dictatorship Syria with a negative score (-1) was the worst performer. South Sudan (2), Eriteria (3), North Korea (3), Turkmenistan (4) and Equatorial Guinea (7) were next five territories following it.

On the other hand, The Gambia which saw a democratic election in 2017 added 21 points in its score to become partly free from not free. Uzbekistan, Timor-Leste, Iraq, Nepal and Ecuador were the next biggest gainers on the index.

India

India’s score remains unchanged this year vis-à-vis last year’s Freedom in the World report. India scored 77 on a scale of 0 to 100 and was deemed free.

The country scored 2.5 out of seven in freedom ratings, two out of seven in political rights and three out of seven in civil liberties column. The lesser the score, freer the environment.

However, net freedom index and press freedom index published by the same organisation deemed India as partly free. In the Freedom on the Net 2017 report, India had scored a lowly 41 out of 100. Similarly, Freedom of the Press 2017 report gave India a score of 43 out of 100.

Countries to watch in 2018

The report lists a number of countries to watch out for during the current year as they may go through some transformational changes which may affect their score in the next year's report.

The list includes countries like Afghanistan, Angola, Georgia, Iraq, Macedonia, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, the US and Uzbekistan.