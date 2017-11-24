App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Nov 24, 2017 06:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dalai Lama: Remaining with China is in the interest of Tibet

The spiritual leader also spoke about the relationship between India and China by saying that the countries should resort to dialogues to solve the tensions that exist between them

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama gestures during an interactive session at a city hotel in Kolkata. (PTI)
Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama gestures during an interactive session at a city hotel in Kolkata. (PTI)

Tibetan leader Dalai Lama has said that Tibet is not seeking independence from China, but want a bigger share in development. The exiled leader was speaking at an event organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce on ‘Revival of Ancient Knowledge’ in Kolkata on Thursday.

“Past is past, we have to look towards future. Since 1974 we are not seeking independence. Tibetans also want a modernised Tibet. We need more material development. For that, remaining with China is in our interest, provided they respect Tibet’s unique culture and heritage,” he was quoted saying in the report by The Indian Express.

He also added that the next generation should strive to achieve a demilitarised world. When asked about the recent controversy, in which China objected to President Ram Nath Kovind’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh, the spiritual leader said that the countries should resort to dialogue to solve the tensions that exist between them.

related news

“India and China should eventually find respect for ‘Hindi-Chini bhai bhai’. China needs India, India needs China and they have to live side-by-side. There is no other way except to live peacefully and help each other,” he was quoted saying in the report.

Dalai Lama spoke about a wide variety of subjects, giving his opinions about many global issues. Speaking about his admiration towards the European Union, Lama said that he wished for a similar union between Asian nations. In regard with the US policy towards Middle-East, the leader said that while former US President George W Bush’s motivation to bring democracy in Iraq was good but the method he adopted i.e. using force, was wrong.

Speaking about the revival of ancient knowledge Dalai Lama who is living in India since his exile in 1959 said that the country lost more of its ancient knowledge than any other nation. He, however, added that he was committed to reviving it and that only through education can societies change for better.

tags #China #Dalai Lama #India #Tibet #world

most popular

Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! Top sectors which could produce multibaggers

Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! Top sectors which could produce multibaggers

Follow the moneyed: Identifying winners from the Bankruptcy Ordinance

Follow the moneyed: Identifying winners from the Bankruptcy Ordinance

Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe Rs 60,700 crore in all at end of Q2 FY18

Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe Rs 60,700 crore in all at end of Q2 FY18

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.