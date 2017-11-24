Dalai Lama: Remaining with China is in the interest of Tibet

Tibetan leader Dalai Lama has said that Tibet is not seeking independence from China, but want a bigger share in development. The exiled leader was speaking at an event organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce on ‘Revival of Ancient Knowledge’ in Kolkata on Thursday.

“Past is past, we have to look towards future. Since 1974 we are not seeking independence. Tibetans also want a modernised Tibet. We need more material development. For that, remaining with China is in our interest, provided they respect Tibet’s unique culture and heritage,” he was quoted saying in the report by The Indian Express.

He also added that the next generation should strive to achieve a demilitarised world. When asked about the recent controversy, in which China objected to President Ram Nath Kovind’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh, the spiritual leader said that the countries should resort to dialogue to solve the tensions that exist between them.

“India and China should eventually find respect for ‘Hindi-Chini bhai bhai’. China needs India, India needs China and they have to live side-by-side. There is no other way except to live peacefully and help each other,” he was quoted saying in the report.

Dalai Lama spoke about a wide variety of subjects, giving his opinions about many global issues. Speaking about his admiration towards the European Union, Lama said that he wished for a similar union between Asian nations. In regard with the US policy towards Middle-East, the leader said that while former US President George W Bush’s motivation to bring democracy in Iraq was good but the method he adopted i.e. using force, was wrong.

Speaking about the revival of ancient knowledge Dalai Lama who is living in India since his exile in 1959 said that the country lost more of its ancient knowledge than any other nation. He, however, added that he was committed to reviving it and that only through education can societies change for better.