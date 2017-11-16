App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Nov 16, 2017 03:56 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Da Vinci portrait of Christ, 'Salvator Mundi', sells for a record price of $450 million

The portrait was purchased by an unidentified buyer bidding via telephone after a protracted contest of nearly 20 minutes at the New York auction house

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Leonardo da Vinci's portrait of Christ, "Salvator Mundi", sold for a record-smashing  price of  over Rs 2,937 crore ($450.3 million) on Wednesday at Christie's, more than double the old price for any work of art at auction.

The painting, only recently rediscovered, was the last da Vinci left in private hands and fetched more than four times Christie's pre-sale estimate of over Rs 650 crore ($100 million).

It beat a record set in May 2015 by Pablo Picasso's "Les Femmes D'Alger," which sold for approximately Rs 1,200 ($179.4 million), and constituted more than half the sale's total of over Rs 5,100 crore ($785.9 million), which came in well above the roughly Rs 2,935.6 crore ($450 million) pre-sale estimate.

 

related news

Da Vinci auction 2

"Salvator Mundi" (Savior of the World) was purchased by an unidentified buyer bidding via telephone after a protracted contest of nearly 20 minutes at the New York auction house.

With at least six bidders and increments coming in at more than Rs 97.85 crore (15 million), sustained whoops and cheers broke out in the packed salesroom as the hammer came down.

"It was a moment when all the stars were aligned, and I think Leonardo would be very pleased," Jussi Pylkkänen, global president of Christie's, told Reuters after the sale.

"It's a painting beyond anything I've ever handled," said Pylkkänen, the auctioneer, adding, "I should hang up my gavel."

The restored portrait, an ethereal depiction of Jesus Christ which dates to about 1500, is one of fewer than 20 paintings by the Renaissance artist known to still exist.

First recorded in the private collection of King Charles I, the work was auctioned in 1763 before vanishing until 1900, by which time Christ's face and hair had been painted over - once a "quite common" practice, according to Alan Wintermute, Christie's senior specialist for Old Master paintings.

Sold at Sotheby's to an American collector in 1958 for only approximately Rs 3,800 (45 pounds), it again sold in 2005 as an over painted copy of the masterwork.

The new owner started the restoration process, and after some six years of research it was authenticated as da Vinci's more than 500-year-old masterpiece, which culminated in a high-profile exhibition at London's National Gallery in 2011.

Christie's did not identify the seller, other than to say it was a European private collector who acquired the work after its rediscovery in 2005 and lengthy restoration.

Media identified him as Russian billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev, who paid  over Rs 800 crore ($127.5 million) in 2013 in a private sale.

Auction highlights included Andy Warhol's "Sixty Last Suppers," a monumental work that fetched approximately Rs 400 crore ($60.9 million), exceeding the estimate.

Two Cy Twombly paintings also fared well, selling for over Rs 300 crore  ($46.4 million) and Rs 178 crore ($27.3 million), both surpassing estimates.

tags #Leonardo da Vinci #world

most popular

I-T searches premises of top NSE officials in co-location case; ex MDs Narain, Ramkrishna on the list

I-T searches premises of top NSE officials in co-location case; ex MDs Narain, Ramkrishna on the list

Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 cr environment cess even as the city chokes

Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 cr environment cess even as the city chokes

FM Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 on February 1

FM Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 on February 1

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.