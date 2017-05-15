Cyber attack: Govts need to frame rules akin to those for weapons, says Microsoft President

Moneycontrol News

The governments of the world need to treat Friday's cyber attack as a wake up call and take a different approach to prevent cyber attacks, writes Brad Smith, President and Chief Legal Officer, Microsoft, in his blog.

“They (governments) need to adhere in cyberspace to the same rules applied to weapons in the physical world,” Brad writes.

He has compared Friday’s cyber attack to a scenario of the US military having some of its Tomahawk missiles stolen.

Excerpts from the blog:

“This attack provides yet another example of why the stockpiling of vulnerabilities by governments is such a problem. This is an emerging pattern in 2017. We have seen vulnerabilities stored by the CIA show up on WikiLeaks, and now this vulnerability stolen from the NSA has affected customers around the world.

Repeatedly, exploits in the hands of governments have leaked into the public domain and caused widespread damage. An equivalent scenario with conventional weapons would be the U.S. military having some of its Tomahawk missiles stolen. And this most recent attack represents a completely unintended but disconcerting link between the two most serious forms of cybersecurity threats in the world today – nation-state action and organized criminal action.”

Brad says that the attack demonstrates the degree to which cyber security has become a shared responsibility between tech companies and customers.

“The fact that so many computers remained vulnerable two months after the release of a patch illustrates this aspect. As cybercriminals become more sophisticated, there is simply no way for customers to protect themselves against threats unless they update their systems,” writes Brad.

“Otherwise they’re literally fighting the problems of the present with tools from the past. This attack is a powerful reminder that information technology basics like keeping computers current and patched are a high responsibility for everyone, and it’s something every top executive should support,” the post says.