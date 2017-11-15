App
Nov 15, 2017 05:10 PM IST | Source: Reuters
Nov 15, 2017 05:10 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Zimbabwe's Mugabe told Zuma he was confined to home but fine: South African presidency

South Africa's President Jacob Zuma spoke to Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe on Wednesday, and Mugabe told Zuma that he was confined to his home but that he was fine, the South African presidency said in a statement.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The presidency added that Zuma, in his capacity as chair of the Southern African Development Community, was sending special envoys to Zimbabwe to meet with Mugabe and the Zimbabwean Defence Force, which has seized power in Harare.

 

