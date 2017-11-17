Zimbabwe's Mugabe refuses to step down: Here's what has happened so far

Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe has refused to step down from his position even as he remains under house arrest following a military takeover, according to media reports.

Media reports quoted a source close to Mugabe and his associates saying that the situation was like a 'stalemate' and that they 'insisting the president must finish his term.'

The African Union (AU) has said that the military takeover of Zimbabwe "seems like a coup".

Zimbabwe was expected to head for general election in July or August 2018. However, now the election process has become doubtful following the instability caused by the coup.

Opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai had earlier said that the military's action was "in the interests of the people" and that Mugabe must "resign... immediately".

On Thursday, Mugabe met Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander General Constantino Chiwenga and other officials at the presidential 'Blue House' compound in capital Harare.

Mugabe is a Zimbabwean revolutionary and politician who has been President of Zimbabwe since 1987 and has been re-elected five times. In the past, international observers have criticised some of these elections for not being fair and for use of excessive force against political opposition.

What has happened so far

On Tuesday, Zimbabwe's military took over the country saying that the aim was to "target criminals" around Mugabe.

Media reports said that as many as three explosions happened in the capital city late into the night. Soon after, soldiers sealed the parliament, government offices and courts.

Access to the Mugabe's official residence was also blocked by the army.

Later on Wednesday, a military spokesman, announced on the seized state television that Mugabe and his family were 'safe and sound" and that their security was "guaranteed'.

The spokesperson said that the army had intervened to stop people from "committing crimes that are causing social and economic suffering in order to bring them to justice".

Neighbouring South Africa's President Jacob Zuma spoke to Mugabe over phone. Mugabe indicated that "he was confined to his home but said that he was fine. South Africa is also in contact with the Zimbabwean Defence Force (ZDF)."

Why is this happening?

The bitter tussle is said to have started when the 'Grand Old Man of Africa' unceremoniously sacked Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa last week.

The former spy chief enjoys strong support among members of Zimbabwe’s armed forces.

Sacking of Mnangagwa was seen as a signal that the world's oldest ruling Head-of-State is favouring his wife Grace Mugabe to succeed him in the ruling Zanu-PF party as well as the presidency.

Experts suggest that the coup was planned to reinstate power into the hands of Mnangagwa and keep Mugabe's wife and political rival Grace Mugabe away from power.