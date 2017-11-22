App
Nov 22, 2017 08:19 AM IST | Source: PTI

US strike in Somalia kills more than 100 Shabaab fighters

PTI @moneycontrolcom

US forces conducted an air strike against the Al-Qaeda-affiliated Shabaab group in Somalia on Monday, killing more than 100 jihadists, military officials said.

"In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, US forces conducted an air strike in Somalia against an al- Shabaab camp on Tuesday, November 21 at approximately 10:30 am local Somalia time (0730 GMT), killing more than 100 militants," the US Africa Command said in a statement.

The operation occurred 200 kilometers northwest of the capital, Mogadishu.

