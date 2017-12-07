Trump recognises Jerusalem as Israel's capital: Here's a timeline of the conflict

A view of Jerusalem's old city. US officials have said that President Donald Trump may recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital this week as a way to offset his likely decision to delay his campaign promise of moving the US Embassy there. Trump's point-man on the Middle East, son-in-law Jared Kushner, later said the president hasn't decided yet what steps to take. (PTI)

United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that his government has officially recognised the city of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and asked officials to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to the city, in an announcement that has stoked the Israel-Palestine conflict even further.

Jerusalem, a city considered holy by Jews, Muslims and Christians alike, is controlled fully by Israel. Israel has for long claimed Jerusalem to be its capital. However, Palestine considers eastern Jerusalem as capital of the future independent state.

In a televised address, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said, "President Trump just destroyed any possibility of a two-state (solution)".

The dispute over Jerusalem's status is one of the key issues as the heart of the Israel-Palestine conflict.

The conflict is largely about two groups of people claiming stake for the same piece of land.

Here are some of the key events that shaped the Israel-Palestine conflict:

Early 1900s: The region was mostly inhabited by Muslims, Christians and small number of Jews. Following years of persecution especially following the First World War, Jews considered that particular piece of land for establishing a Jewish state based on Zionist beliefs.

1922: Following the collapse of the Ottoman Empire, the British and the French divided parts of west Asia and Palestine became a British Mandate for Palestine. Tension between Jews and Arabs started growing when more Jews started arriving.

1947: The United Nations proposed a plan to divide Palestine into two separate states for the Jews (Israel) and the Arabs (Palestine). According to the proposal, Jerusalem was supposed to remain an international zone.

1948: Israel declared independence. Arab countries, for whom the plan was unacceptable, marched into Palestine which led to war with the Israeli forces. Israel won the war and took control of territory beyond its designated boundary including Jerusalem. Israel took control of all of Palestinian territory except Gaza and the West Bank (controlled by Jordan).

1964: Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO) was formed to seek a Palestinian state.

1967: Neighbouring Arab states and Israel fought a 'Six day war' which ended with Israel taking control over West Bank, Golan Heights in Syria, Gaza and Sinai Peninsula in Egypt.

1978: Egypt and Israel signed the Camp David Accord as part of which Israel handed over Sinai Peninsula back to Egypt.

1987: The 'First Intifada' or uprising began. The uprising followed a two-fold strategy of resistance and civil disobedience. There was widespread stone pelting hurling of petrol bombs at Israeli Defence Forces. The same period saw the establishment of Hamas, a fundamentalist group seeking Palestinian independence. The Intifada continued till 1993. Almost 300 Israelis and 2,000 Palestinians were killed.

1993: The Intifada ended with signing of the Oslo Accord between Palestine and Israel. According to the accord, PLO officially recognised Israel and the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) were established to govern Palestine in certain areas.

2000: Palestinian belief that no progress has been achieved following the Oslo Accord led to the Second Intifada. Nearly 1,000 Israelis and 3,200 Palestinians were killed in the violent conflict. The movement was suppressed by 2005. As a consequence of the uprising, Israel started building barriers between Israeli controlled territories and those controlled by PNA.

2005: Israel withdrew from the Gaza Strip.

2007: Hamas came to power in Gaza and broke ties with the PNA, virtually dividing Gaza with the West Bank.

Hamas and PNA signed an agreement that gave PNA full civilian control over Gaza strip. In return, economic blockade saw some easing.