Trump hails his maiden Asia trip as 'tremendously successful'

US President Donald Trump today described his maiden Asia visit as "tremendously successful", saying he made a lot of progress during his nearly two-week long trip and sold equipment worth USD 300 billion.

Trump today left for the US after attending the East Asia Summit in the Philippines, his last of the five-nation stop.

Japan, South Korea, China and Vietnam were the other four countries he visited during his Asia trip.

In addition to meeting leaders of the countries he visited, Trump held bilateral talks with a number of leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Manila.

"We made a lot of progress, just in terms of relationship. We actually sold USD 300 billion worth of equipment and other things. That number is going to be quadrupled very quickly. So that's over a trillion dollars' worth of stuff," Trump told reporters travelling with him.

"We have done a really fantastic job. It's been a great trip. It's also been really good, in terms of North Korea and getting everybody together. Their acts are all together. China has been excellent. Japan and South Korea have been excellent. I think that's a very important part of the trip," he said.

The other important part was trade and relationships, Trump said.

The Philippines, he said, is an "unbelievably" important military location.

"We had no relationship for a long period of time in the Philippines, and now we have a very good relationship there. We're back with the Philippines. So, strategically, we have a very important location -- maybe the most important strategic location in that area. So it's good," he said.

Trump said that he spoke with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping about the American basketball players.

Three American college basketball players accused of shoplifting were arrested last week while their team was in Hangzhou ahead of the team's season opener in Shanghai.

"It was very, very rough situation with what happened to them. He (Xi) has been terrific. President Xi has been terrific on that subject. But that was not a good subject. That was not something that should have happened," he said.

Trump was asked if there is a risk of getting too close to Xi

"To me, a relationship based on respect is much more important than anything else, including friendship. They have to respect our country. And they have not respected our country for a long period of time," he noted.

In another press gaggle with reporters, Trump described his Asia visit as tremendously successful.

"Tremendous amounts of work was done on trade, not only on the deals -- and we have at least USD 300 billion worth of deals," he said.

Much more importantly, he explained to leaders that the US is open for trade. But US wants reciprocal trade, he added.

"We want fair trade for the US, because with past administrations -- as I said in China and I said very loud and very clear -- the United States has been taken advantage of. They're very giving, and they don't get in return," he noted.

"We want a reciprocal trade. We will see a lot of great things happen. We're open for trade. But we have to be treated fairly. We have to be treated in a reciprocal fashion," he asserted.

Trump also said that he made a lot of friends at the highest level, during the trip.