Torrential rains lash northern Sri Lanka, 9,000 people displaced

Heavy rains lashed Sri Lanka's Northern Province over the past few days, leaving over 9,000 people displaced, the chief government administrator of Jaffna said on Monday.

The displaced have been shifted to relief camps.

The rainfall in Jaffna was the highest since 2009, said Nagalingam Vethanayagam, the government agent of Jaffna.

He said most of the main roads were submerged while many rural roads have been completely devastated by the resultant floods.

The military helped the local authorities in putting sandbags to reinforce tank bunds as most of them had reached their optimum level, Vethanayagam added.

Over 150 homes had suffered damages while four of them were completely damaged, he said, adding that relief work was underway.