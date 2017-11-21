Sri Lankan PM visits Kollur temple

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe today offered prayers at the famous Kollur Mookambika Temple in the neighbouring Udupi district.
Wickremesinghe was accorded a traditional welcome at the entrance of the temple.
The Sri Lankan Prime Minister, accompanied by wife Maithree Wickremesinghe, also took part in the 'Shata Chandika Yaga' as part of the ongoing three-day ritual, temple officials said.