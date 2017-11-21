App
Current Affairs
Nov 21, 2017 06:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sri Lankan PM visits Kollur temple

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe today offered prayers at the famous Kollur Mookambika Temple in the neighbouring Udupi district.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe today offered prayers at the famous Kollur Mookambika Temple in the neighbouring Udupi district.

Wickremesinghe was accorded a traditional welcome at the entrance of the temple.

The Sri Lankan Prime Minister, accompanied by wife Maithree Wickremesinghe, also took part in the 'Shata Chandika Yaga' as part of the ongoing three-day ritual, temple officials said.

He was scheduled to visit the temple in August, but the plan was cancelled at the last minute owing to bad weather.

