you are here: HomeNewsWorldCurrent Affairs
Nov 15, 2017 05:10 PM IST | Source: Reuters

South Africa's Zuma says Zimbabwe takeover should not lead to unconstitutional government

South African President Jacob Zuma expressed hope on Wednesday that there would not be unconstitutional changes of government in Zimbabwe after the military seized power in Harare.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Zuma also called for the Zimbabwean government and army to resolve their differences amicably and said the Southern African Development Community, on whose behalf Zuma was speaking, was ready to help resolve the impasse in Zimbabwe.

