Nov 20, 2017 10:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Robert Mugabe's party to launch impeachment process tomorrow: MP

Zimbabwe's ruling ZANU-PF party will launch the parliamentary process tomorrow for impeaching President Robert Mugabe, a government lawmaker has said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The decision on Monday came after Mugabe missed a deadline to resign given to him by his party over the weekend.

The decision on Monday came after Mugabe missed a deadline to resign given to him by his party over the weekend.

Once a simple majority of parliamentarians vote for impeachment, an investigative committee is formed by lawmakers, who report back to both houses of parliament. Each house must then vote by a two-thirds majority for him to be stripped of office.

"We are expecting the motion to be over (tomorrow)," ZANU- PF lawmaker Paul Mangwana told AFP, referring to the initial procedure to commence impeachment proceedings.

He added that ZANU-PF had approached the main opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party to seek their cooperation to pass the necessary parliamentary votes.

In a televised address late yesterday, the 93-year-old veteran leader defied expectations he would quit, pitching the country into the second week of political crisis.

The speech provoked anger and disbelief among many Zimbabweans, fuelling concerns that Mugabe could face a violent backlash.

Zimbabwe's crisis erupted on November 13 after a factional squabble over the presidential succession erupted into the open prompting the army to seize power.

